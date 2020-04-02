Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 158.
There have been 4,110 tests administered, with 1,546 still pending results. One death was announced Friday.
In recent days, cases have spiked dramatically. On both Monday and Tuesday, 25 new cases were announced, and on Wednesday, 28 were announced.
Kern County Public Health Services staff continue analyzing the numbers but it's unclear yet whether the increase is due to increased testing, wider spread of disease or other factors, said department spokeswoman Michelle Corson during a briefing Thursday morning.
"It's too early on to provide an answer that's meaningful," Corson said.
While Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that people there begin to cover their faces when going out, Corson said there is no such recommendation locally at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.