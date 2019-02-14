The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association announced Thursday morning that it is postponing its Pop-up Book Faire originally slated for Sunday, Feb. 17, due to weather concerns.
It's predicted that temperatures will drop to as low as 22 degrees, with snow expected.
The event has been rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.
It is to include panelists in a question and answer session talking about their publishing experiences, and a variety of authors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.