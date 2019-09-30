The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is hoping property owners, existing customers and well owners within the Cummings Valley basin will agree to set ground water allocation amounts for residential and agricultural uses. More than 180 people were invited to a special board meeting Sept. 27 at the district’s office to hear more information on the topic.
“We need to manage this basin for the long-term preservation of everyone’s interest,” said Tom Neisler, general manager for TCCWD.
The district is pushing forward to amend a court judgment spanning back to 1966 that asked the court to adjudicate groundwater rights and stop the extraction of more than the natural safe yield of groundwater from the basin.
The natural safe yield means “the maximum quantity of groundwater, not in excess of the long-term average annual natural replenishment, which may be extracted annually from the Cummings basin,” according to the Proposed Amended and Restated Judgment and Physical Solution dated Sept. 4.
The need is for set adjudication limits in the Cummings Valley basin to ensure water for everyone, expand groundwater banking and meter all wells. If water in the basin is pumped in excess of the allotted groundwater, the area can be recharged by imported water, according to a district slideshow presentation.
The district has limited authority, although they are obligated by the court to manage the basin and this would help limit how much groundwater is taken out, so the basin is not depleted, said Neisler.
Neisler added that according to the Cummings Basin Groundwater Model study written by Fugro Consultants, Inc. in 2015, multiple wells monitored in the basin from 1980 to 2013 show depleting groundwater levels.
The study recommends that the natural safe yield should be reduced to 2,990 acre feet per year from 3,444 acre feet per year, as recommended in a previous hydrology 2004 study.
The district is striving to amend the judgment of the court to “establish a baseline for the first time,” said Neisler.
For example, a neighbor has a well and they wish to grow alfalfa and pump a large amount of water for their crop. Another neighbor’s well is on the other side of the property line, but the well could run dry. The amended judgment for allotting a set amount of acre feet of water for residential and agriculture users ensures water for everyone. If customers need more water after the set allocation is pumped, they can purchase from the district state water, said Neisler.
“We are extracting more water than the basin is replenishing itself. Therefore, the calculated natural safe yield is too high...Overall the basin water levels are decreasing. It’s our job to reverse that trend. Right now we we don’t have the authority to enforce pumping regulations,” said Neisler.
One municipal and industrial water user, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, will be able to extract 565 AFY, which has been allowed since 2008, said the agreement between the district and the state of California on behalf of the department. This stipulation is included on the Proposed Amended and Restated Judgment and Physical Solution dated Sept 4.
Well and property owners shared their opinions during the Sept. 27 meeting.
"The benefit is that you will see how much water you are using. The downside, is if I use more water than I think I will need, I will have to pay for it," said Dory Kline, a well owner in the Cummings basin.
Property owner Lynn Wolfe said, "They are going to try to preserve our right to the natural water, so as a well owner we don't have to be afraid of agriculture users taking that right."
Another meeting will be scheduled in the future so the board can further consider the matter.
For more information on allocation limits, see the Proposed Amended and Restated Judgment and Physical Solution dated Sept. 4 at TehachapiNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.