No charges will be filed against two Tehachapi Police Department officers who shot an unarmed man on May 24, 2017, Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green announced Friday.
After conducting an investigation, Green determined there “is no reasonable likelihood of a jury finding the officers violated the law beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a statement released by the DA’s office.
The office released details of the shooting for the first time.
Shortly after 10 p.m. May 24, Officers Jared McCombs and Bruce Medina were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express in Tehachapi after an employee called the Tehachapi Police Department to report a man, later identified as Richard William Kollin, engaging in suspicious activity in the hotel parking lot, according to the DA.
The officers arrived in separate vehicles and Medina conducted a pat-down search of Kollin to determine whether he was armed, surveillance video from the hotel shows. McCombs watched most of the pat-down before beginning to search Kollin’s car.
McCombs smelled the odor of marijuana during his search of the vehicle, according to the report, and located a bag of the drug inside.
Kollin was on felony probation from a Los Angeles County case, the DA’s office said, and gave the officers a false name.
Medina reportedly told Kollins that he would have to take him to the station if the police were unable to verify his identity, which led Kollin to run away from the officers.
He left the parking lot and proceeded across the street into an open field, the report states, with both officers pursuing him on foot.
The DA’s office said there was no source of lighting in the field, so the officers used their flashlights to light their way during the pursuit.
At one point, Medina tripped Kollin, causing both men to fall, but Kollin got up again and continued to run. Medina then tried to taser Kollin, but he was unable to stop him.
Officers reported hearing Kollin say, “I’m going to kill you, I have a gun,” during the pursuit, according to the DA's news release.
McCombs told investigators he saw Kollin holding up loose shorts with one hand while making a digging motion near his waistband, causing McCombs to believe Kollin was reaching for a gun.
McCombs said Kollin turned toward him with his right hand raised and extended. McCombs then broadcast to the dispatch office that Kollin had a gun. McCombs then fired at Kollin with his own gun.
The report states that the sound of the gunshot prompted Medina to fire his weapon as well.
Kollin was hit twice and fell to the ground, but continued to ignore commands from officers to move his hands out from underneath his body, the DA’s office said.
Eventually, the officers took Kollin into custody and transported him for medical treatment.
No gun was found on Kollin’s person, according to the DA, but one was later found in his car.
Kollin told investigators he fled from the officers because they acted aggressively toward him. He said he yelled, “I don’t have a gun,” repeatedly as he ran, according to the DA's account.
He also made statements that were contradicted by the hotel surveillance, such as that no pat-down had occurred.
Kollin’s ex-girlfriend told investigators he had been to jail before and told her he had no intention of going back. She reportedly said Kollin told her he would be forced to kill any police officers who attempted to arrest him.
Kollin denied making the statement.
Kollin had a seven-year suspended sentence attached to his probation from LA County, meaning he would be sentenced to a seven-year prison term if he violated the law, the DA’s office said.
A medical opinion obtained by the DA’s office indicated Kollin’s gunshot wounds were consistent with him being shot while turning toward his pursuers with his arms raised, as McCombs had said.
An independent expert in police use of force reviewed the case and found that the shooting was justified, the DA’s office said.
