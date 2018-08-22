The Kern County treasurer and tax collector is reminding the public that payment of unsecured property taxes is due Aug. 31 to avoid a 10 percent penalty.
According to a news release from Jordan Kaufman's office, unsecured (personal) property tax bills are for items such as business and farm equipment, aircraft, boats, and similar assets that are not attached to real estate.
The bills were mailed July 20 to all unsecured property owners whose addresses are known to the County Assessor-Recorder and who owned the property as of Jan. 1.
You can pay:
• Via mail to: KCTTC PO Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
• In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave., 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website: www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards and electronic checks can be used for payments online.
Anyone who has not received their bill or has questions can call 868-3490 or email the Treasurer-Tax Collector at TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax, parcel and payment information are also available at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
