The Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will host Whitney Weddell, a candidate for second district Kern County supervisor, at its Thursday, April 5, meeting.
The social hour and dinner starts at 5 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m. at Big Papa’s Steakhouse in the Banquet Room.
Weddell, a social studies teacher at Nueva High School in Lamont, is challenging Zack Scrivner.
Contact the Democratic Club via www.tehachapidemocrats.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.