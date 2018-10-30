The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and woman Tuesday after receiving reports that they were knocking on doors in Golden Hills, asking residents for items or saying they were homeless.
Deputies saw a vehicle with people matching the description of the suspects, stopped them and detained them, according to a sheriff's news release.
They arrested Jennifer Cratty, 45, of Lancaster on suspicion of prowling, and Robert Monson, 47, of Pearblossom, on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon, violation of a court order, resisting or delaying a peace officer and providing false information to a peace officer, a news release said. They were booked into Kern County Jail.
"The intentions of these two individuals is unknown," the news release said.
Deputies urged people to keep their doors locked and not open them to people they don't know. You can report suspicious people to the sheriff's office, which said the non-emergency line is 861-3110.
