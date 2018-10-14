The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday it has arrested 35-year-old Alejandro Andres Sanchez on suspicion of murdering Cheyenne Watkins, 23, of Tehachapi, whose body was found in an abandoned house June 1.
Watkins’ sisters said Sanchez and Watkins had been in an off and on relationship since around 2015.
Since the body of Watkins, who died of gunshot wound to the head, was found inside a residence in the 19700 block of Kid Place, family and friends have made multiple pleas for justice. From posts on social media to a “Justice for Cheyenne” walk in July, they have spent months asking the community to come forward with any information. Now, the family has expressed relief, but recognizes the journey ahead as Sanchez is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
“We’ve sat for four and a half months not sure what to do because of her being taken in the manner that she was,” sister Shannon Spears said. “When justice is served and everything has come to a close, that’s our time to mourn.”
Spears and another of Watkins’ sisters, Samantha Strong, said the family had suspected Sanchez from the beginning. Spears described her sister’s relationship with Sanchez as “violent,” “very rocky” and “very volatile.”
Sanchez has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree, along with other felonies and misdemeanors, including possession of a stolen vehicle, according to KCSO booking information.
A KCSO news release said Sanchez was arrested Friday in Santa Monica, on a warrant issued earlier this month.
“It happened all of a sudden,” Strong said. She said the family was notified of the warrant not more than a week before the arrest was made.
Strong said the family is uncertain of what may have been the motive in Watkins’ death.
Spears said regardless of why her sister was killed, time was stolen from Watkins’ family, which includes a father, stepfather, multiple siblings, step-siblings and extended family. She said Watkins was also ready to make a change in her own life, but will no longer have the chance.
About a week before Watkins was killed, Spears said, she spoke with her sister for the last time.
“They took so much more...and we don’t get to correct it. She doesn’t get to correct it,” Spears said. “She was ready to correct what was going on and make that effort, and that was my last conversation with her.”
The Tehachapi community had rallied together in support of Watkins’ family through efforts including a car wash fundraiser just a week after Watkins’ body was found. Multiple volunteers there did not know Watkins personally, but simply wanted to help a family in need.
Spears said her family’s many pleas for justice and frustration over the last few months came from being left “in the dark” regarding progress on the case.
“You are left in the dark...and you don’t have the answers, and that is the worst place to be,” Spears said.
Spears said her family began following cases like “The Bakersfield Three” – three friends who went missing over the span of a month, and the mothers have been seeking answers. Spears hopes more can be done in Kern County in terms of funding and tools to prevent and address homicide cases.
In 2017, Kern County had the highest homicide rate in California, according to a report by the state attorney general’s office.
Watkins’ family plans to be at Sanchez’s upcoming court appearances in what Strong referred to as the “long road ahead.”
“It’s up to us to manage to be able to pick up the pieces and move forward. Not for us, but for her,” Spears said.
