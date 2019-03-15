Jacobsen Middle School's new sixth-grade classroom building will be open and ready for business at the start of the new school year.
According to Interim Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Paul Kaminski, the construction of the building itself, which is being done in Bakersfield, is approximately 30 days ahead of schedule. In the meantime, recent inclement weather put a slight damper on ground preparation at the school site itself.
"Because of the weather, the land is behind schedule, but they are catching up," Kaminski said.
The new sixth-grade building is slated to be completed and ready for occupancy on the first day of the 2019-20 school year in August, the superintendent said. Approximately 310 to 320 students will begin sixth grade in the new modular building, which will feature 10 classrooms.
"It's very exciting," JMS Principal Sharon Heitman said. "We are thrilled, and actually have a project board with actual materials that shows us what kind of carpet will be in there and the type of counters, walls and ceilings. Everyone who has seen it is just thrilled and saying this is going to look so nice. It will be great for the kids to feel like they get to start that year in something so new and nice."
The sixth-grade center will be a place specifically for that grade level, separate from the seventh- and eighth-grade students.
The 13,175-square-foot building will have a connecting corridor for circulation, student and staff accessible restrooms, staff work areas and support rooms for building systems. It will feature markerboards in each classroom and touch screen monitors, LED light fixtures and more.
Jacobsen Middle School will host a fifth-grade parent night at the school, located at 711 Anita Drive, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, as an information night for incoming sixth-grade families.
A ribboncutting ceremony will also be planned at a later date in conjunction with the beginning of the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.