Dignity Health staff, managers and city leaders were full of smiles as they mingled with more than 50 community members who toured a new Tehachapi clinic during its ribbon-cutting at 707 W. Valley Blvd. Monday afternoon.
“We are here to provide comprehensive medical care when the patients need us," said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Dignity Health. “We are looking forward in the many years to come, as the first of additional opportunities for us to partner with the community of Tehachapi and deliver on our promise of humankindness.”
Six patient rooms provide the opportunity to for three providers to treat patients and offer care in the areas of primary care, chronic disease prevention and management, women’s health, pediatrics, immunizations and sports injuries.
Each simple and clean room is stocked with supplies providers need, diagnostic panels and a computer that has a movable keyboard and TV screen, allowing the provider to connect with the patient interactively. An X-ray room is slated to be completed in the next couple of years, with Dignity Health striving to meet the needs of the community, said Francie Barnett, director of operations for Dignity Health Medical Group.
"It really is a full-service family clinic. Patient access is a goal. We are offering same-day visits, walk-ins, and online scheduling. The clinic is open until 7 p.m.," said Barnett.
Clients may book an appointment at dhmf.org/tehachapi, or call 661-822-2530.
