Hello human kindness. Hello Dignity Health Medical Group's newest clinic in Tehachapi. Members of the community are invited to tour the facilities, meet the healthcare providers and be part of a ribbon-cutting from 4 to 6 p.m. July 22 at 707 W. Valley Blvd.
“We are really excited to be expanding in Tehachapi," said Francie Barnett, director of operations for Dignity Health Medical Group. "Our goal is to meet the needs of patients and grow accordingly.
She added, “We first took occupancy last summer and we have been building out the practice and adding providers since then. Now we’re ready to celebrate a grand opening with the community.”
Patients visiting the primary care clinic will have the option of seeing any one of three providers. The 3,000-square-foot facility has six patient rooms and is in a convenient location, said Barnett.
Michelle Hartshorn, nurse practitioner for Dignity Health Medical Group, said in an email, “I am so honored to be trusted with caring for Tehachapi, and it’s already so rewarding to be a part of the community. Our care team offers a comprehensive suite of services for the entire family, including seniors, adults and children. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to offer top-quality care and human kindness to our patients.”
Dignity Health seeks to give patients options to receive healthcare and fit their needs.
Appointments can be made through online bookings, along with phone calls directly to the clinic. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s giving our patients more options and the online booking is becoming more popular,” Barnett said.
Brooke Burgess, spokeswoman for Dignity Health, said, “We know every patient is different and they deserve individualized care and we are all about keeping our patients happy, healthy and whole.”
The organization has invested more than $1.6 million in the community, in addition to other support, said Barnett.
Dignity Health offers three acute care hospitals in Bakersfield, and other healthcare facilities including Millennium Surgery Center and the Dignity Health Infusion Center at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center.
Long-term goals are to bring in specialists and expand hours on the weekend, although this is only in discussion, said Barnett.
GEMCare, Dignity Health Medical Network, Medicare and other insurances are accepted. Clients may book an appointment at dhmf.org/tehachapi, or call 661-822-2530.
“It’s an amazing community and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Barnett.
