A California Department of Motor Vehicles disabled parking placard enforcement operation in Tehachapi resulted in three citations.
Twenty-one Tehachapi drivers were contacted July 10 to verify their placard, according to a DMV news release. Placards were confiscated from the three people found to be misusing them and they were issued a misdemeanor citation that carries a $250 to $1,000 fine.
The violation also will appear on drivers' records.
All told, DMV performed 21 operations throughout the state in July, contacting 1,813 motorists and issuing 114 citations.
“We are committed to stopping the fraudulent use of disabled person parking placards by carrying out monthly enforcement operations throughout the state targeted at curbing this abuse,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a news release. “We ask you to save the space for those individuals who legitimately need a disabled parking spot.”
Anyone who suspects misuse of a placard can contact a DMV investigations office. The DMV reminds the public that some qualifying disabilities can't be seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.