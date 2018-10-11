Six-month-old Tehachapi girl Adaliah Fritz is recovering at home a month after undergoing brain surgery following an attack by a dog her family was temporarily housing.
Meanwhile, the Dogo Argentino breed dog named Khonsu was euthanized Oct. 5, said Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen. A previously requested hearing on the dog didn't happen because the owner gave up rights to it.
“I’m relieved how animal control handled the situation and my daughter is doing much better," said the child's father, Bobby Fritz, who works at Napa Auto Parts Store in Tehachapi.
A gofundme campaign has already raised close to $3,200 to help pay for doctor visits, transportation and hotel stays for the family, which had been at her side at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and even when we had people bringing us dinner for a week," Fritz said.
The family was taking care of the dog at the time of the attack on Sept. 11 because its owner was in jail.
Cullen said a senior animal control officer from the department paid three visits to the jail where the owner is incarcerated and notified the individual if the dog was declared vicious it would need to be locked up in a kennel 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The owner then relinquished his rights to the dog.
“We did everything we could to oblige the owner's request for a hearing and at the end of the day the owner understood what kind of life the animal would lead if the animal was declared vicious,” Cullen said.
