Santa Claus is on summer vacation and taking a trip to Tehachapi for the second annual Christmas in July hosted by Marty Pay Insurance Agency. Toys will be collected through Toys for Tots and distributed to children in the community.
Pay, who has owned his local business for 28 years, said he has always had a "soft spot" for Toys for Tots and enjoys giving back to the city.
"There's a need here in Tehachapi, and this is a way to help fill that need," Pay said.
The Toys for Tots program is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Local reserves help coordinate toy collections each year to redistribute to children in need in that area. As a veteran of the Marine Corps, Pay is a supporter of the program.
Approximately 70 people came to Christmas in July last year, and Pay also coordinated a Toys for Tots event in December.
"It worked so well last year we decided to do it again this year," Pay said.
Come see Pay as Santa Claus wearing cutoffs and flip-flops from 4:30-7 p.m. July 18 at the insurance office located at 212 W. F St. Those who donate toys will be entered for a chance to win a big-screen TV and other prizes.
Food will be provided by Big Papa's Steakhouse and Red House BBQ.
