Because of Wednesday's firework display, traffic delays are expected around 9 p.m. in the downtown area of Tehachapi, according to the Tehachapi Police Department.
The TPD recommends motorists avoid the area or otherwise expect delays and be cautious of spectators.
If you are attending the show, click here to see a map of where traffic is being directed.
Those parked in the north lot of the rodeo grounds will be diverted from northbound North Dennison Road to Challenger Way.
The south lot will go to southbound Dennison, from which you can turn east onto Tehachapi Boulevard or continue going south.
If you park at the Coy Burnett Stadium or off Tehachapi Boulevard, exit by driving west on Tehachapi Boulevard.
