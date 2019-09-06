Mountain Valley Airport will host the 2019 Dust Devil Dash Saturday, Sept. 7, at 16334 Harris Road in Tehachapi.
The Dust Devil Dash is a one-day straight, handicapped distance event. Sail planes and pilots are invited to participate. The event typically attracts pilots flying both vintage and modern sail planes.
The best viewing for non-participant guests will be in the morning following the pilots' meeting.
For more information on the event or times, email 1gliderguider@gmail.com.
