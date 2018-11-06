Early election results Tuesday night suggest Measure R, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District bond, might be on its way to failing.
The results released by the Kern County Elections Office at 11:30 p.m. showed 1,114 votes in favor of the bond, and 2,652 votes against the bond.
That is 29.58 percent in favor and 70.42 percent against. The measure requires two-thirds of voters to say "yes" to pass. That's with 14 of 26 precincts reporting.
The Kern County Elections Office is expected to update results throughout the night and into the coming days, so it's still too early to know what will happen. Those results at 11:30 p.m. were the same as two other batches of results earlier Tuesday night.
The $43 million bond is the only one the district has ever placed before its votes.
The district spent more than nine months raising funds for a business plan, planning community survey meetings, creating a final design for a recreation and community center and laying out other revitalization plans should the bond pass.
The bond language is based on a $39 per year property tax fee for each assessed property valuation of $100,000. This is the highest fee survey respondents expressed a willingness to pay on $12-$39 per $100,000. The measure of support for the highest fee, before the community was provided detailed information, was at 58 percent to 61 percent in favor of the $39 per $100,000 assessment
If Measure R passes, the revitalization of West Park and building a community center would cost $31 million out of the proposed $43 million, according to an Aug. 24 park district feasibility plan.
Other improvements proposed at district meetings called for spending at these locations: Brite Lake at $1.5 million; Meadowbrook Park at $1.6 million; West Park at $2.2 million; Central Park at $700,000; and Morris Park at $10 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.