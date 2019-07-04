RIDGECREST — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Ridgecrest and the Mojave Desert on Thursday, prompting California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in Kern County and President Donald Trump to tweet that he had been fully briefed.
The temblor hit Searles Valley, near the Kern-San Bernardino county line, at 10:33 a.m. It was the strongest earthquake to strike Southern California in nearly 20 years, and led to more than 87 aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Just like the movie 'San Andreas.' Just like it. A lot of shaking, a lot of banging," said Terrell Jenkins, of Ridgecrest. The earthquake woke him up and he immediately covered his daughter lying next to him.
