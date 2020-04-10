Since the pandemic, Corey Costelloe said his job as the economic development coordinator for the city of Tehachapi not only become a little harder, but it has also become more interesting.
"We have shifted our focus economic development-wise," said Costelloe.
Right before COVID-19 hit, Costelloe said, the city was experiencing business expansion, and that he was working with new businesses that were looking to come in, develop or redevelop properties, as well as existing businesses that had plans to expand.
Now, Costelloe said he has shifted his focus to retention, trying to help local businesses that are service-based and are either shuttered or downsized.
"We are going to give them help in how they are doing their businesses now or getting them in touch with resources that are available to hopefully weather this whole thing so that can open up and survive this when it passes," he said.
According to Costelloe, business for local restaurants is down, understandably; however, many are holding their own.
Said Costelloe, "Some have found a way to keep their people employed by changing their job a little bit. I am getting a sense that they are surviving with the curbside and with the deliveries as well... Everyone is finding a way to survive, and the community has responded very well by ordering meals."
Virginia Sheridan, owner of Kelcy's Restaurant, said the city of Tehachapi has helped small business owners in several ways during the pandemic, including her restaurant.
"The first thing the city did for all the businesses was the utility deferment, which as a restaurant was a big help because the water and the trash is a large bill. By allowing everybody to defer those payments for two months, and then spread that out over six months, that was a big help," said Sheridan.
Next, Sheridan said the city allowed her to put cones out on Tehachapi Boulevard to allow her customers easier access to curbside pickup for restaurant orders.
"That is something that would not ordinarily be permitted," she said.
Sheridan also said the city provided a link on its resource page so that customers could find the various menus of different restaurants.
Costelloe said he has also spent a lot of time learning the ropes of the Small Business Association's loans and grants, such as the paycheck protection plan and the economic injury disaster loan.
The city of Tehachapi now offers a resource page, updated daily, which outlines what help is available to employees and employers who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Costelloe said the application process is "relatively easy;" however, applicants need to have necessary documents in hand. Also, security software such as Life Block needs to be deactivated before processing the application because it will block a credit check and the loan will be denied.
For residents experiencing difficulty filing out the applications, Costelloe said, "I encourage folks to reach out to me, because if I can't give an answer, I can get you in touch with the folks who have it."
Visit liveuptehachapi.com for more information or call Corey Costelloe at 822-2200, ext. 121.
