With Public Safety Power Shut Off season approaching, Southern California Edison is sending out crews to inspect the conditions of the electrical infrastructure, according to the Stallion Springs Police Department.
Local residents will be able to see personnel on the ground or in helicopters or drones from above checking electrical equipment.
Southern California Edison’s total service territory is 50,000 square miles. In areas designated by the state as having a high risk of wildfires, transformers, poles and power lines need to be inspected regularly, according to the police department.
Aerial inspections using helicopters and drones are common while inspecting the SCE service area. High-tech cameras mounted on the helicopter send back vital information to SCE's database where the information is analyzed. This is necessary to identify possible ignition spots in high-fire risk areas, according to SSPD.
Helicopters have been used in the Tehachapi area for the past couple of days and may continue to be used throughout the season. SSPD asks residents to not be alarmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.