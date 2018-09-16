Edwards Air Force Base will conduct an active shooter exercise sometime during the week of Sept. 17-21. It will be held by the 412th Test Wing, in coordination with local emergency responders, according to a base news release.
The actual date of the exercise is not being released.
"Personnel and visitors are urged to be mindful throughout the week and to be aware of responding emergency vehicles, possible delays at the entry gates and changes to the force protection condition," the news release said.
