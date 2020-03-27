Edwards Air Force Base has raised its health protection condition in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and local communities, the base announced Friday.
Under the health protection condition “Charlie,” the base will practice the measures of maximizing telework, continuing essential missions, encourage civilian employees to limit off-base travel, disallowing hand-shaking, encouraging frequent hand-washing, cleaning common-use items and implementing
