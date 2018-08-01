Edwards1 (copy)

Designers and innovation team members at Edwards Air Force Base in eastern Kern County used off-the-shelf technology to add controls to parachute flight tests when test dummies are used, as seen in this file photo.

 Courtesy of Edwards Air Force Base

Edwards Air Force Base has been authorized $43 million to build a Joint Simulation Environment under the Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2018, Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office announced in a news release.

"Supporting JSE is a win-win investment for our defense community, and I am thrilled that this important bill authorizes the Air Force to develop the tools it needs to efficiently test the equipment essential to keep our great country safe," McCarthy said in a statement.

The JSE will allow mission simulations to take place indoors and avoid expenditures on single-use tests. 