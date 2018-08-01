Edwards Air Force Base has been authorized $43 million to build a Joint Simulation Environment under the Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2018, Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office announced in a news release.
"Supporting JSE is a win-win investment for our defense community, and I am thrilled that this important bill authorizes the Air Force to develop the tools it needs to efficiently test the equipment essential to keep our great country safe," McCarthy said in a statement.
The JSE will allow mission simulations to take place indoors and avoid expenditures on single-use tests.
