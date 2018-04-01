With giggles and screams, baskets flying and buckets dragging the ground, nearly 600 children to the age of 10 years enjoyed the Saturday afternoon, Mar.31, Easter egg hunt at Meadowbrook Park in Tehachapi.
The Easter Bunny, with help from the staff of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks Department and the 2017 Tehachapi Queens Court, placed over 6,000 eggs this year for the children to find. Divided into age groups, there were plenty of eggs to be found. The flat open ballfields of the park were an excellent area for younger children. The older children in the age 10 range faced a tougher challenge as their eggs, for the first time, were hidden in bushes and behind rocks along the parks walking paths.
As well as brightly colored Easter eggs from the Easter Bunny, there were several “Golden” eggs placed by the TVRPD staff. Each one could be turned in for a larger prize. From a Razor type scooter to a large fluffy stuffed Easter Bunny, the children who found these “Golden” eggs had a hard time choosing their reward.
