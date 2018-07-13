Eight Tehachapi residents have applied to fill the vacancy on the Tehachapi City Council, which is expected to select its fifth member during Monday night's council meeting.
The person selected would fill the spot left open by the death of Mayor Ed Grimes until someone is elected in the Nov. 6 election.
The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Tehachapi Police Department.
Applications were received from Brian X. Scott, Mariana Teel, Carl Gehricke, Michael R. Davies, Kim E. Nixon, Susan Showler, James Clinton Davies and James D. McDaniel.
If the person selected wanted to serve longer, he or should would have to run and win the November election. This is because the vacancy occurring in the first half of Grimes’ term and more than 130 days from the next election.
The eight people had the opportunity to fill out a two-page application for appointment, which was due to the city by July 11 to be considered. Some applicants also included a resume or other statement of qualifications.
The following information was taken from those documents, included in the agenda for Monday night's meeting.
Brian X. Scott
Occupation and current job:
- Contract Administrator for Air Force Center at Edwards AFB
Education:
- B.A. in math
- U.S. Army Special Forces
- M.B.A from Hasan School of Business University of Colorado
- Union carpenter
- Certified Quality Auditor
Civic experience:
- Ran for U.S. Congress, Colorado 5th Congressional District
Statement:
“If I don't take this position, l'm afraid that whoever gets this appointment will run for the rest of the term in November. Being an appointed incumbent will give whoever is appointed an edge over anyone else who is running. If that person wins, they will reflect more the choice of the Council than the choice of the voters. I will not run for election to the council in November. That way, if I am appointed the person elected in November will win without the council exercising any undue influence."
Accomplishments:
- Experience 17 years U.S. Army, enlisted officer.
- 14 years civil service: Air Force and US Geological Survey.
- 10 years small business owner: construction, lT services and foreign policy
Mariana Teel
Occupation and current job:
- Retired registered nurse
Education:
- A.A. in political science
- A.A. in nursing
- Director of Nursing and Operating Room Supervisor
- Bachelors in Administrative Management
- Masters in Business Administration
Civic experience:
- Tehachapi City Council member from 1996-2006
- Mayor of City of Tehachapi 2002-2004
- Tehachapi Planning Commissioner 2013-2018
- Tehachapi Airport Commissioner and other experience
- Kern County Air Pollution Board Advisor
- Kern Health Systems Board of Directors
Statement:
“I want to continue serving my community. Currently, I am on the Planning Commission. Having been on the City Council and Planning Commission gives me the experience to go right to work."
Accomplishments:
- Licensed Long Term Care Facility
- Medi-Cal Rural Clinic in Tehachapi, and Mojave
- Swing Bed State Certification
- Labor and Delivery
- OB/GYN Clinic
- Gastroenterology Clinic
- Orthopedic Surgery
Carl Gehricke
Occupation and current job:
- Owner of Tehachapi Bible and Bookstore
- No information was given for Gehricke’s education, civic experience, a statement or accomplishments.
Michael R. Davies
Occupation and current job:
- Operation Manager at Ramos Strong Inc.
Education:
- Paramount High School
Civic experience:
- Board of directors of the Tehachapi Mountain Inline Hockey Association as treasurer (1994-2004.)
- Member of the Kern County Sheriff's Department Citizens Service Unit (1994-present).
- Served on many committees for the Golden Hills CSD (equipment purchases, scholarship awards.)
Statement:
"I would like to be involved in the development and decisions of the town I have come to love and call my home. After being a resident of the Tehachapi area for 30 years I feel I have years of knowledge watching the growth of this town and now want to be a part of the town’s future growth for my grandchildren and the citizens of Tehachapi."
Accomplishments:
- No accomplishments listed beyond those above.
Kim E. Nixon
Occupation and current job:
- Executive director for Family Life Pregnancy Center
Education:
- Graduated Herbert Hoover High School
- EMT from Gelndale City College
Civic experience:
- Served AYSO and Little League as board member coach umpire and referee for more than 30 years.
- School site Council and PTA Treasurer, president, secretary and fund raiser for more than 20 years.
- 1987-1999 city of Tehachapi Planning Commission member and chairperson
- 2005-2010 city of Tehachapi Planning Commission member and chairperson
- 2010-2016 Tehachapi city council member, sad as City representative to LAFCO and two years as honorary Commander Edwards Air Force Base
- 2016-present Vice Chairperson Tehachapi Police Foundation
Statement:
"The City of Tehachapi has been my home for the past 32 years and I have served the city in one capacity or another the entire time. I have the ability to understand financial reports, to research issues and ask the hard questions, devote the time needed to serve in this capacity, work respectfully with other council members and staff to plan and execute plans for the future citizens and families who will Tehachapi home. At the last election I was the next candidate to receive the most votes following Ed Grimes and Ken Hetge. To fill the open seat would be in line with those who voted at that election. It would be an honor to serve the citizens of the City of Tehachapi once again in this capacity until the next election."
Accomplishments:
- Attended leadership conferences seminars and ethics training with organizations such as CareNet, Heartbeat International, Focus on the Family, American Association of Christian Counselors and the City of Tehachapi.
- I have over 40 years experience in management and budgeting of million dollar corporation and local nonprofits.
Susan Showler
Occupation and current job:
- Sales and Marketing Analyst for World Wind and Solar
Education:
- State University of New York College at Brockport- Communications
- Genesee Community College- Communications
Civic experience:
- Current appointed Tehachapi City Treasurer
- Tehachapi Tourism Commission, Executive Board member, and treasurer
- Park Foundation board member
Statement:
"The very foundation of my reason for wishing to serve on the city council is my love and adoration for this community and its residents and my desire to see it continue to grow. I am passionate about providing good leadership, planning and building a strong community, ensuring our infrastructure provides for future generations and facilitating positive conversations regarding the growth of our city.
"Serving the City of Tehachapi and being on multiple boards as Treasurer, I understand the fiscal responsibility to our city residents and the impact our decisions have on our entire Greater Tehachapi community. In addition, I have almost 20 years of corporate marketing experience for a $2 billion global manufacturer.
"As a result I am not only familiar with multi million-dollar budgets, but I am also very comfortable working successfully with a variety of personality types from a variety of departments and divisions- from Type A scientists and engineers to sizzle-selling sales people, to senior executives and international colleagues.
"I hope you look to my experience and knowledge as an asset to this community and provide me with the opportunity to continue to serve."
Accomplishments:
- No accomplishments listed beyond those described above.
James Clinton Davies
Occupation and current job:
- Landscaper
Education:
- A.A. Political Science from Utah Valley College
- B.A. in progress from University of Utah
Civic experience:
- Intern Salt Lake City Council
- Intern U.S. Senate Election Committee
Statement:
"I am seeking the interim appointment to the Tehachapi City Council. This letter is a statement of intent of how I would carry out my responsibilities. I recognize that an appointment does not grant me a mandate from the citizens of Tehachapi. I would serve as a delegate and would strive to the vote in line with the will of the people in Tehachapi.
"I am relative newcomer to the City of Tehachapi. I believe this is an advantage because I am untainted by the local politics and do not have any particular ties to the city council or the bureaucrats at City Hall. I would be an independent council member and would bring a fresh perspective to our city government.
"I am getting involved in city politics because I strongly believe the most important issue facing our community as public health. Tehachapi lags far behind the nation in medical care. In the US there is one position for every 78 people, our city and the outline valleys has a physician for every 126 people. This is completely unacceptable and I will push to accelerate the completion of the new hospital. I appreciate your consideration for this appointment. It would be great honor to serve my community."
Accomplishments:
- No accomplishments listed beyond those described above.
James D. McDaniel
Occupation and current job:
- Unemployed in business
Education:
- Graduated Miami University B.S. Degree in Military Science
Civic experience:
- San Diego Planetarium Authority Governing Board
- San Diego City Employees Retirement System of Administration
- Director of California Association of Utility Shareholders
- Director of Northwest Yuca
- And more than eight other experiences
Statement:
"We are all here to serve others. By applying for the interim council see my primary interest is to assist the city staff and the council in the effective management of city business. My knowledge and experience in business and particularly city business is vast. I look forward to this opportunity."
Accomplishments:
- Year 10 for Meals-on-Wheels
- Chairman of the Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Information Group
