Election 2018 logo

There is still time left to vote.

When is the last day ballots will be received?

Vote-by-mail ballots may be hand-delivered or dropped off at the Kern County Elections Office on or before Election Day, Nov. 6, or at any polling place in the state of California.

The address is 1115 Truxtun Ave. Suite #1 in Bakersfield. If mailing the ballot, it is best to mail it early, but for all ballots they must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received by the elections office through the mail no later than Nov. 9.

How many polling locations are available in Tehachapi?

There are eight locations in the Greater Tehachapi area to cast ballots. Go online to find your polling location.

To view these locations or filter by city go to:

https://www.kernvote.com/ElectionInformation/CurrentElectionInformation/PollSiteListing?ElectionID=97

Here are the locations in Tehachapi:

Country Oaks Baptist Church Chapel

20915 Schout Road

First Baptist Church

1049 S. Curry St.

Golden Hills Community Services District

21415 Reeves St.

Oak Tree Country Club

29500 N. Lower Valley Road

Stallion Springs Gymnasium 

27850 Stallion Springs Drive

Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church

20400 Backes Lane

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District

22901 Banducci Road

Whiting Center Game Room

26900 Bear Valley Road

How many mail-in ballots were received by Oct. 24?

Statewide elections from the city of Tehachapi:

Registered voters: 4,494

Ballots returned: 452

Old boundaries for Second Supervisorial District:

Registered voters: 81,481

Ballots returned: 5,711

New boundaries for Second Supervisorial District:

Registered voters: 80,576

Ballots returned: 6,092

Tehachapi Unified School District:

Registered voters: 18,563

Ballots returned: 1,904

Golden Hills Community Services District:

Registered voters: 5,141

Ballots returned: 458

Bear Valley Community Services District:

Registered voters: 3,934

Ballots returned: 415

Mountain Meadows Community Services District:

Registered voters: 157

Ballots returned: 20

Stallion Springs Community Services District:

Registered voters: 1,886

Ballots returned: 212

Tehachapi Valley Health Care District:

Registered voters: 18,417

Ballots returned: 1,870

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District:

Registered voters: 18,361

Ballots returned: 1,874

Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District:

Registered voters: 12,743

Ballots returned: 1,277