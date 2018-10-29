There is still time left to vote.
When is the last day ballots will be received?
Vote-by-mail ballots may be hand-delivered or dropped off at the Kern County Elections Office on or before Election Day, Nov. 6, or at any polling place in the state of California.
The address is 1115 Truxtun Ave. Suite #1 in Bakersfield. If mailing the ballot, it is best to mail it early, but for all ballots they must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received by the elections office through the mail no later than Nov. 9.
How many polling locations are available in Tehachapi?
There are eight locations in the Greater Tehachapi area to cast ballots. Go online to find your polling location.
To view these locations or filter by city go to:
https://www.kernvote.com/ElectionInformation/CurrentElectionInformation/PollSiteListing?ElectionID=97
Here are the locations in Tehachapi:
Country Oaks Baptist Church Chapel
20915 Schout Road
First Baptist Church
1049 S. Curry St.
Golden Hills Community Services District
21415 Reeves St.
Oak Tree Country Club
29500 N. Lower Valley Road
Stallion Springs Gymnasium
27850 Stallion Springs Drive
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church
20400 Backes Lane
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
22901 Banducci Road
Whiting Center Game Room
26900 Bear Valley Road
How many mail-in ballots were received by Oct. 24?
Statewide elections from the city of Tehachapi:
Registered voters: 4,494
Ballots returned: 452
Old boundaries for Second Supervisorial District:
Registered voters: 81,481
Ballots returned: 5,711
New boundaries for Second Supervisorial District:
Registered voters: 80,576
Ballots returned: 6,092
Tehachapi Unified School District:
Registered voters: 18,563
Ballots returned: 1,904
Golden Hills Community Services District:
Registered voters: 5,141
Ballots returned: 458
Bear Valley Community Services District:
Registered voters: 3,934
Ballots returned: 415
Mountain Meadows Community Services District:
Registered voters: 157
Ballots returned: 20
Stallion Springs Community Services District:
Registered voters: 1,886
Ballots returned: 212
Tehachapi Valley Health Care District:
Registered voters: 18,417
Ballots returned: 1,870
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District:
Registered voters: 18,361
Ballots returned: 1,874
Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District:
Registered voters: 12,743
Ballots returned: 1,277
