Kern County voters get their first chance at voting for the next president of the United States on Tuesday, along with other important races that could be decided on Election Day.
Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at closing time will be allowed to do so. Kern County’s election website, kernvote.com/voting, allows voters to look up the location of their polling place.
Aside from presidential candidates, who will be narrowed down for November’s general election, several prominent local politicians are facing challengers. From Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Kern County’s political landscape could be tweaked, rearranged or left largely unchanged after the final ballot is counted.
Given California’s “jungle primary” system, the top two candidates in state races will advance to November. However, for the Bakersfield mayor and supervisor’s races, if any candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win outright.
Ballot measures will be decided upon Tuesday.
But many votes have already been cast using mail-in ballots, and many more will be counted after Election Day as provisional ballots and late-arriving mail-in ballots continue to stream into county offices.
Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at polling stations, and must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by the Kern County Elections Division no later than Friday to be accepted.
People whose names do not appear on voter rolls at polling places may not be out of luck. Provisional ballots can be cast by people who believe they are registered, yet whose names do not appear on the polling place’s official voter registration list and those who vote by mail but claim to have not received the ballot or do not bring their ballot to the polling station.
After elections officials confirm the voter is registered and did not already vote, the provisional ballot will be counted.
The delayed acceptance period means the final results of the vote may not be known for several days as provisional ballots trickle in.
So Tuesday may be Election Day, but voters could be watching the returns for several days to come.
