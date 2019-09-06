The Tehachapi Police Department and the Kern County Fire Department will team up for a public presentation on emergency preparedness at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Tehachapi Police Department.
"With the recent earthquakes in Ridegecrest, we feel it is the perfect time to talk about this subject during Emergency Preparedness Month (September)," Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi, wrote in a news release.
The free presentation will cover individual and family preparation for emergency and disaster situations.
The speakers will include Police Chief Kent Kroeger and Fire Department Capt. Brian Gaddis.
According to Budge, the city of Tehachapi recently conducted a social media poll, asking if residents have an emergency preparedness plan in place. Sixty percent of the public responded by saying they did not have a plan for their family.
During the seminar, material will be provided to consider for your family plan.
For more information, contact Key Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119.
