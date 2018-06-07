Get ready for the All-American 4th of July Festival in Tehachapi featuring food, fireworks and hometown fun.
This year’s festivities are no longer called the Hot Dog Festival, but will feature the same well-loved activities while “more focusing on the 4th of July,” said Corey Costelloe, assistant to the city manager.
Events on July 4 are open to locals as well as anyone around the area who wants to come take part in an Independence Day celebration. Here is a list of the day's activities.
All-American 5K
Get in some exercise before chowing down by participating in the annual All-American 5K. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. at the Stephen Shy Building located on D Street, and the race will start at 7 a.m at Philip Marx Central Park. Registration is $35 until June 15, $40 before June 3 and $45 if paid the day of the race.
To pre-register, go online or pay and pick up your packet between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 3 at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Office. The office is located at 490 W. D St.
Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast
This annual breakfast to raise funds for Tehachapi High School Warriors Football as well as the TVRPD Foundation has been renamed in honor of Mayor Ed Grimes, founder of the breakfast, who died last month. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the event. The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. at Philip Marx Central Park downtown at Mojave and E streets.
Children’s Parade
In between eating pancakes, children are welcome to participate in the Children’s Parade, which will begin outside the Stephen Shy building. The parade will go around C Street and Central Park, so feel free to keep enjoying your breakfast and watch the festivities.
Mutts in Motion Flyball Team
This team of dogs based in Fresno has performed in places across the country and will be coming to Central Park. Mutts in Motion is a nonprofit that promotes responsible pet ownership, adopts rescue dogs and conducts other community service, according to the organization’s website. Their show will start at 11 a.m. and last about an hour.
Food and entertainment
Vendors with food, drink, arts and crafts will be around the park starting at about 11:30 a.m. when The Holloway’s are set to kick off their musical performance. Stick around to hear the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra at 2 p.m., and later on, head to the THS Coy Burnett Stadium for more live music from the Honky Tonk Truckers at 5 p.m. and the Tehachapi Community Orchestra at 7 p.m.
Flag raising ceremony
At noon, a flag raising ceremony and display of the Hero’s Wall will take place at the main gazebo.
“Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo
The annual “Bad Bulls” show by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will be back at the Rodeo and Event Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 to 13 and free for children under 5. They can be purchased in advance for a $2 discount at Albertsons, Hemme Hay and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
And of course, the fireworks
The Fireworks Spectacular can be seen from both the Rodeo and Event Center and the THS Coy Burnett Stadium. This year’s show will include a “sky concert” with music synced to the launching of the fireworks playing at either location.
Costelloe said music should also be playing through speakers in downtown Tehachapi, so if you don’t make it to the rodeo or stadium, all you need is a good vantage point. The show will start at 9 p.m. Entrance to the football stadium is free.
Over the weekend, head to Bear Valley Springs
Bear Valley’s Independence Day Community Celebration will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 29 with a movie presentation at Cub Lake. Events will run on Saturday and Sunday from morning until late afternoon, including hot air balloon rides, a car show, a Relay for Life 5K and 10K and boating shows. A gate pass is required for entry into Bear Valley.
For a schedule of Bear Valley activities and to apply for entry in events such as the car show, click here.
People coming to Tehachapi should note that parking along the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard will be blocked off due to the newly constructed bike path, Costelloe said.
