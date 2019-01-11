Three westbound lanes at the intersection of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, Jan. 14, as utility work will begin to install a water main for Walmart.
According to a Caltrans news release, the left turn pocket, through traffic lane and right turn pocket will be reduced to one lane, with turning movements and through movements allowed from the single lane. This will impact the rate of travel through this intersection, so expect delays.
Caltrans encourages the traveling public to detour around the work for approximately four weeks.
Caltrans expressed thanks to commuters for their patience during this project and asked drivers to be alert for construction personnel, signage and vehicles in the area, and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.