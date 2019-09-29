Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hosted its third annual Community Health Fair & Senior Resource Day, this time on the grounds of the new hospital.
Adventist Hospital promoted the health and wellness of the citizens in the community with everything from free flu shots to various medical screenings. Smoking cessation information along with stroke and cardiac education was available.
A sweet potato fry cooking demonstration by the hospitals' chef was a fun feature. People at more than 30 health-related booths were on hand to inform people of all ages about resources for various health and quality-of-life concerns.
One of the highlights this year was the Sidewalk Emergency CPR demonstration put on by Kern County Public Health.
Multiple local sponsors including Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Wood Family Funeral Service and The Loop Newspaper helped put on the five-hour event.
