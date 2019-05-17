Shoppers are invited to a grand reopening of the Tehachapi Family Dollar store to see new interior renovations and merchandise.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at 655 Tucker Road, according to a store news release.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tehachapi community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Jim Van Slyke, spokesman for Family Dollar, said in the news release. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
New freezers, food selections, beauty products and essentials, household products, seasonal items and $1 Dollar Tree merchandise will be added to the location, the release said.
The first 50 customers will receive gift cards and a reusable shopping bag. Other prizes, raffles and free samples will be available.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and typically employ six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.