New infrastructure projects, announcements and fundraising events were constantly in the spotlight at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting held July 3 at Slice of Life Enrichment School.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
More than 14,000 visits from people in the community and surrounding areas have been recorded at the emergency room since the opening on Nov. 7, 2018, said Jeff Lingerfelt, president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
"The hospital continues to further meet the needs of the community," Lingerfelt said.
Some ways this is being done include the installation of a new echocardiogram machine, which allows doctors to take pictures of a person’s heart using ultrasound. Also, the hospital is looking into accepting more insurance carriers to help care for the community, added Lingerfelt.
Announcements from Supervisor Zack Scrivner's Office
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2019-2020, with the full budget scheduled to be approved Aug. 27. The total preliminary county budget is $2.78 billion, with the General Fund budget at $811 million and the Kern County Fire Fund budget at $150 million, according to documents from the June 26 meeting.
Some projects the Kern County Public Works Department is leading are slated to be finished this year.
A traffic signal at the corner of Red Apple Avenue and Westwood Boulevard is set to be under construction and finished close to October, said Laura Lynne Wyatt, field representative for Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
Planning for a viewing deck that allows visitors to watch trains on the famous Tehachapi Loop is still in progress. The Kern County Public Works Department is working with Friends of the Tehachapi Depot in reviewing preliminary drawings of the project and waiting for an easement to be granted, as a section of the viewing platform imposes on private property, Wyatt said after the meeting.
"Right now it's a little tricky; you are parking off a busy road and trying to walk across the street," Wyatt said.
A public transportation bus hub broke ground at K and Mono streets on June 27 in Mojave. This allows the Kern Transit, Orange Belt Stages, Amtrak, Greyhound and other bus companies to potentially provide services to the public, said Wyatt.
Other topics
A Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will not be held Aug. 20 due to activities from the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
The Tehachapi Farmer’s Market will not be held this Thursday, July 4, due to Fourth of July activities.
Dignity Health will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting inviting the community to tour its facility from 4 to 6 p.m. July 22 at 707 W. Valley Blvd.
