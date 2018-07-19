The Kern County Family Justice Center has had 873 new clients since it opened Jan. 17 to help victims of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault, among other crimes, according to the District Attorney's office.
The center acts as a "one-stop shop" and houses representatives from agencies including the DA's office, Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance and more.
The center is located at 2101 Oak St. in Bakersfield. For more information, go to www.kernfjc.com or the center's Facebook page.
