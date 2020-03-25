In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Family Life Pregnancy Center has taken several steps to protect the health of its clients, volunteers and staff.
According to a news release, Family Life is currently seeing clients by appointment only to reduce unnecessary traffic in its waiting room.
All clients with appointments are required to fill out a Coronavirus Screening Form upon their arrival to confirm they are symptom-free. If they do not pass the initial screening, they will be provided with information on help available in not only Tehachapi, but also Greater Kern County.
All scheduled classes have been placed on temporary hold to reduce nonessential social contact, according to the news release.
With appointments, clients are still able to receive pregnancy tests, counseling and emergency material assistance.
For more information, call 823-8255.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.