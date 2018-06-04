Cheyenne Watkins, 23, was found dead at a house in Golden Hills Friday. Watkins' sister, Shannon Spears, said the last known contact was made Monday evening, May 28, when Watkins talked to her stepfather and that a missing persons report was filed the afternoon of Thursday, May 31.
The coroner said Tuesday, June 5, that Watkins died in a homicide by a gunshot wound to the head.
The family is asking that people with any information call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
"There's no information that is too big or too small," Spears said.
Watkins' body was found at the 19000 block of Kid Place shortly before noon, according to the Kern County coroner's office. Spears said the family has no information on that house and has received no further details from the sheriff's department.
A barbecue and car wash will take place Saturday at Savannah's Old Town Saloon to raise money for the cremation and memorial of Cheyenne Watkins. Donations can be made in Savannah's and at Dog House Saloon & Bar.
Cliff Suazo, owner of the businesses coordinating these fundraisers, said the car wash and barbecue will run all day Saturday starting with set up around 9 a.m. He is also looking for volunteers to run the car wash.
People who wish to volunteer can call Savannah's Old Town Saloon at 661-823-1550. It is located at 20717 South St. in Tehachapi and Dog House is located at 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Spears said at least two GoFundMe pages have been made, but Suazo's fundraiser is the only one authorized by the family.
Watkins' memorial service will be private for close family and friends, Spears said.
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a coroner's office news release.
