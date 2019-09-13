The Kern County Fire Department has arrested a suspect believed to be involved in six vegetation fires that occurred in Tehachapi and Edison on Thursday and Friday.
The Arson Investigation Unit made the arrest of the unidentified individual, according to the Fire Department.
The first fire began at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Fire Department report. Two other fires occurred that day in Tehachapi, the largest occurring near the railroad tracks at Highway 58 and Tucker Road, reaching 55 acres before being contained.
On Friday, the first fire started at 11:30 a.m., with two other fires occurring in the Edison area, the Fire Department said. All three fires were handled with single engines, with the largest reaching a tenth of an acre.
The Fire Department determined that all six fires were caused by arson.
There were no reports of injuries, the Fire Department said.
