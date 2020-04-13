Every fire engine in the Tehachapi Valley responded to a house fire in Bear Valley Springs on Sunday night after the initial call came into Kern County Fire Station 16.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Cody Court near Skyline Drive, where heavy fog and a winding road called for cautious travel. Engine 16 called for additional personnel while they were en route.
In all, six fire engines and their personnel, along with two battalion chiefs, a safety officer and support staff, went to the fire. Engine 14 from Mojave and Engine 53 from Old River went to Tehchapi to staff some of the empty stations in case of another emergency.
Kern County Fire Engineer and PIO Andrew Freeborn said Engine 916 from California Correctional Institution Tehachapi was dispatched for additional manpower.
“By their presence it helped place one of the local engines while still on scene, to be available to leave, should an additional emergency call come in," Freeborn said.
There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the value of the damage has not been established. Kern County inspectors and fire mop-up operations were underway some 12 hours after the fire.
Freeborn reminded the public: “When you need emergency service, it's always best to call 911. When you call a station directly you don’t know if they're physically in the station."
They could be on another call. But if you call 911, Freeborn said, 911 dispatchers have a protocol to automatically start additional resources, cutting lag time.
