Kern County Fire crews quickly responded to a brush and grass fire just north of the gun range at the mouth of Sand Canyon in Tehachapi Monday afternoon.
Described as a wind-driven fire moving at a moderate rate of spread, fire battalion chiefs took no chances as they mobilized an air and ground attack on the southwest advancing flames.
Due to limited access up the mountain, hand crews had to stretch several lengths of hose line together to get water up to the top. Two air tankers and two helicopters were deployed and quickly formed a fire line around the flames.
Ground crews and helicopters continued through the afternoon moping up and putting out small flare-ups within the controlled lines. Acreage was not yet estimated nor was the cause, which is under investigation. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.