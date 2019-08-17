Quick work by firefighters on Saturday kept a Cummings Valley grass fire contained to about five and a half acres, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
The noontime fire broke out in the 24000 block of Banducci Road, where crews initially arrived to an approximately one-acre fire in "light flashy fuels," KCFD said in a news release.
A total of 38 personnel — on the ground and Helicopter 408 — got the fire contained in about two and a half hours. No injuries were reported.
The cause if under investigation, KCFD reported.
