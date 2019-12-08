Kern County firefighters, with help from the California City Fire Department, put out a fire at the cement plant in the 13000 block of Tehachapi Boulevard Sunday morning.
The first crews to arrive at about 9 a.m. found heavy smoke at the top of a five-story conveyor belt, according to a KCFD news release.
"Due to poor weather, difficult access and the physical exertion needed to get to the top of the tower with all the necessary equipment, an enhanced alarm was requested followed by a request for a second alarm for manpower," the news release said.
About $500,000 worth of property was lost, with the same amount saved, KCFD said.
The fire appears to be accidental, the fire department reported. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.