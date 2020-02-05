Kern County Fire Department units from across Tehachapi Valley contained the flames at an apartment fire in the 400 block of South Mill Street to two units early Wednesday.
Firefighters who arrived shortly after midnight found an eight-unit complex with smoke and fire coming from one of the downstairs units. Most of the building's tenants were already outdoors as firefighters arrived.
The first firefighters to arrive searched the room showing flames. Finding no one inside, they quickly established a water hose line and began attacking the flames. Other firefighters swept adjoining apartments.
Utilities to the entire complex were severed and the Red Cross was notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Paramedics from Hall Ambulance treated one person, who declined to go to a hospital. Tehachapi Police and utility workers also responded.
