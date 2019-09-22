Forty firefighters knocked down a three-acre fire called in about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Golden Hills, keeping it from the homes it was threatening in the 19000 block of Lookout Place, firefighters reported.
Helicopter 408 was put on standby because of the threat to homes, but was canceled before it arrived, according to a Kern County Fire Department news release.
"Quick actions by ground crews halted forward progress of the fire, using hose lays and a handcrew from KCFD," the news release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, KCFD said.
The fire department was assisted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Bear Valley Police Department.
