The final weeks of summer vacation are winding down as local schools are gearing up for the first day of the fall semester.
The bells will ring for the Tehachapi Unified School District on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Here's what parents should know to prepare for the upcoming school year:
Back to School Drive
The Salvation Army will host its Back to School Drive Monday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Monroe High School in the gymnasium. Families in need of assistance will receive new and/or gently used clothing, free haircuts, dental supplies, backpacks and other school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.
Immunizations
The Kern County Public Health Services Department will offer a final Vaccination Clinic to prepare children to go back to school. The clinic, located at 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd., #H, will be held Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Bus passes
All bus riders must show their pass when boarding beginning the first day of school. The cost of an annual bus pass will remain at $274 per student for the 2019-20 school year. Semester passes are $137 per student. Parents are asked to bring completed applications along with payment in the form of check, money order or cash to the Transportation Department, located at 401 E. H St., Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive the pass immediately. The office is closed every day for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and on Fridays.
Payment can be made online at payPAMS.com; however, a student ID number is required and can be obtained by contacting your child's school site. Applications/payments can also be mailed to Tehachapi Unified School District, Transportation Department, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. No passes will be mailed, and will require a signature to be picked up at the Transportation Department.
For students with low-income qualifications, faxed applications must be accompanied by income verification and faxed to 661-822-2793. Do not take income disclosure forms or payments to school sites or the district office.
For more information, call Transportation Services at 822-2115.
Free or reduced-price meals
Prior year eligibility for free or reduced meals will expire Sept. 23. New applications were sent to households with expiring eligibility. Applications may be submitted at any time, during school hours, through the school year.
For a shorter processing time, please submit all applications to your child's cafeteria, and not the office or teacher. Applications can also be submitted online at paypams.com/onlineapp. For more information, call Hortencia Tapia at 822-2144.
Tehachapi High School
Orientation will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9. Seniors and juniors will register on Aug. 8, and sophomores and freshmen will register on Aug. 9. For orientation times, visit the Tehachapi High School website.
Parents are asked to log into the AERIES Parent Portal account after Aug. 1 to update emergency contact information. E-mail Nancy Fjeld at nfjeld@teh.k12.ca.us for help with ID numbers and codes for AERIES.
Students are asked to be in dress code for orientation and picture taking as student ID pictures will be taken at this time. Textbooks will be checked out from the library during orientation times. A 2019-20 student ID card and schedule will be required to pick up textbooks.
Tehachapi High School and Monroe Continuation School
First bell rings at 7:30 a.m. Class dismissed at 2:30 p.m.
Jacobsen Middle School
First bell rings at 7:30 a.m. Class dismissed at 2:19 p.m.
Cummings Valley Elementary School
First bell rings at 9:10 a.m. Class dismissed at 3:27 p.m.
Golden Hills Elementary School and Tompkins Elementary School
First bell rings at 9 a.m. Class dismissed at 3:17 p.m.
