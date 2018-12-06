The Kern County Tax Assessor's Office reminds the public that the first installment of the Kern County property tax will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
According to a news release by Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman, the first installment must be paid by the above deadline in order to avoid a 10 percent late penalty. Property tax payments must be made in person, online or postmarked on or before Dec. 10, 2018.
The various methods of payment are available include:
• Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004;
• In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301;
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Payments can be made using Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards over the internet. A credit card service fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can also be used for payments over the internet with zero fees.
According to Kaufman, tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the County Assessor as of Jan. 1. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on the website.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.