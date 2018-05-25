The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is officially coming to Kern County for the first time in partnership with Special Olympics Southern California. Races will take place June 4 in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and California City.
The race raises money for the Special Olympics through T-shirt purchases and optional donations to Special Olympics Southern California. The race is primarily intended to increase awareness of the organization, while other fundraisers take place throughout the year, said John Shaffer a Special Olympics Southern California media relations and social media manager.
The first race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Bakersfield Police Department. The second race in Tehachapi will start at 10 a.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department, and the third will occur in California City.
Although similar runs have happened in the past in Bakersfield, this is a "brand new route," Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the ceremonial torch being used in the run is being passed through races throughout Southern California. Its last stop will be in Long Beach June 9 at the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Tehachapi run is open to all — participants do not need to be runners or members of law enforcement, said TPD Sgt. Amelia Thompson.
"This is a great event that allows the police department and the community to come together and show support for the Special Olympic athletes," Thompson said in a press release.
The Tehachapi route will go through historic downtown and end back at the police department, located at 220 W. C. St.
Thompson said there are no registration fees. To register with the Tehachapi race, contact Thompson at 661-822-2222 ext. 214. Donations and T-shirt purchases can be made at the police department.
