A Kern County judge sentenced former Tehachapi City Council candidate James Clinton Davies to three years probation, 76 days in jail, ordered Davies to pay a fee of $370 and voluntarily turn over all recording or data storage devices on Wednesday.
“I will appeal it and file it in the next couple days,” Davies said outside the courtroom. He added, "If I would have known everything I know now, I wouldn’t have gone into the chief’s’ office.”
He added that public officials in Tehachapi are using his case as an example and have filed charges of eavesdropping against other residents who speak out at City Council meetings.
Davies was found guilty of one felony count of eavesdropping by a Kern County jury on Jan. 10 and faced up to three years in prison.
The charge stemmed from illegally recording a private conversation he had with Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger after being invited into the chief's office, and not announcing he was recording or requesting permission to record.
This incident occurred May 7, 2019, when Davies went to the Tehachapi Police Department and asked to speak with the chief regarding a complaint Davies had made against his roommate.
In the courtroom Wednesday, defense attorney Arturo Revelo said Davies "endangered no one and the only victim was himself ... he thought what he did was protected by the Constitution."
Revelo requested that the case be reduced to a misdemeanor, but the felony count was upheld by Judge John R. Brownlee.
Davies already served 38 days in custody and was credited another 38 days for good behavior and work time.
Deputy District Attorney Bryant W. Estep said in court Wednesday that if Davies wanted to record Kroeger, he could have said he wanted to talk to the chief in a public area of the police station.
Davies was also ordered to abstain from intoxicating beverages, and complete out-patient substance abuse counseling. This is in regard to other pending cases in which Davies is charged with public intoxication and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to documents in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.