Seventeen local nonprofits will receive grants totaling $236,417.35 to fund a variety of projects around Kern County, The Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation announced Monday.
The organization, formerly known as The Bakersfield Californian Foundation, focused its spring grant cycle on the arts, cultural enrichment and community enhancements.
"Thank you again to all who participated in this spring's grant cycle," the foundation stated. "It was a very diverse, meaningful group of projects this time around."
The grants ranged in size between $1,500 and about $20,000. Here is the list of recipients and amounts awarded:
• The Kern County Museum: $20,659.35 toward the purchase of cataloguing software, digitization equipment, preservation materials and shelving;
• Bakersfield College Foundation: $20,000 to help pay for a literacy improvement campaign;
• Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: $20,000 to help buy tickets for students to attend six annual concerts and lectures beforehand;
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County: $20,000 to help expand and enhance the group's learning garden;
• Friends of Kern County Libraries, Baker Street Branch: $20,000 to open the facility one extra day per week, extend operating hours and attract more children and parents;
• Tejon Ranch Conservancy: $20,000 toward a hands-on, nature-based education program serving more than 960 Kern students;
• Bakersfield Community Theatre: $19,500 to help purchase air management units;
• Tehachapi Heritage League: $16,625 to help fund the relocation of historic Errea Garden;
• Weill Child Guidance Foundation: $15,000 to buy and install a database of certified reference material;
• Kern County Historical Society: $13,400 for the first phase of an effort to fix, replace and otherwise spruce up historical signage in the county, as well as support for markers identifying local landmarks;
• Kern County Chapter of Turtle and Tortoise Club: $12,000 toward a desert habitat, plus enhancements to Cal State Bakersfield's Botanical Garden;
• Youth Connection: $10,300 to help pay for the organization's Right Connections program;
• Kern Partnership for Children and Families: $10,000 to help convert an in-ground garden at the A. Miriam Jamison Children's Center into a raised-bed garden;
• Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault: $7,433 for prevention education and outreach supplies;
• Kawaiisu Language and Cultural Center: $5,000 for 2018 Go Native!, a one-day event featuring interactive activities with indigenous artists;
• Kern Dance Alliance: $5,000 for ADAPTIdance: Dance + Disability, a dance program serving people ages 5 to 22 with physical and developmental disabilities, put on in collaboration with League of Dreams; and,
• Kern Audubon Society: $1,500 to help fund a 25-minute science program offering tips for protecting birds and other hands-on experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.