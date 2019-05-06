Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced the winners of the 38th Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition for high school students in the 23rd congressional district. Winners and participants were acknowledged during a reception held at the Metro Galleries in Bakersfield Friday night.
Among the students who were recognized and received awards were three Tehachapi High School students and one Valley Oaks Charter School who placed in the category of Computer Generated Art, according to a May 3 news release from the congressman's office.
Taking first place was Tara Forrest for “Girl in Orange.”
Cora Sweeney, of Valley Oaks Charter School, took second place for "Small Things."
Gemma Thomas received third place for “Behind the Shadow” and Meagan Williams received an honorable mention for “Tony Stark.”
“The annual art competition is an exciting way to celebrate emerging artists and recognize creativity in our community. This year's entries were fantastic, and I thoroughly enjoyed hearing the stories behind the pieces — every participant displayed extraordinary work," McCarthy wrote.
Students who placed first, second, third or received honorable mention in all art categories received awards.
McCarthy received 134 entries from 16 schools in the 23rd Congressional District this year, which includes parts of Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties.
This story was updated to include Cora Sweeney of Valley Oaks Charter School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.