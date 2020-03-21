A fourth Kern County resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases within the county to five.
Kern County Public Health Services confirmed the fourth positive COVID-19 test of a resident on Saturday morning in a short news release, saying the department was investigating to determine potential exposure sources to the public.
The county continued to provide few details about the patients who have contracted coronavirus, but said none of the cases are thought to be connected.
All five cases were confirmed this week. Aside from four residents, one visitor has tested positive while in Kern County.
Public Health said all patients were recovering at home.
The county has reported 101 negative tests, with 255 still pending. The county has also been made aware of 30 travelers who have returned to Kern, 22 of which have completed the monitoring period.
In the news release, the county said:
• Stay at home except for essential needs.
• Wash hands with soap and water often.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.
• Those 65 and older or other high risk groups should self-isolate.
